Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 4,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE UPS opened at $132.44 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

