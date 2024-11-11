Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 1.01% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

