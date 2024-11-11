MercadoLibre’s (MELI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. They currently have a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,000.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,309.67.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,872.01 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,046.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,825.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 50.2% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $3,895,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.2% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

