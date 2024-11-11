Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Boston Omaha comprises 0.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Boston Omaha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BOC opened at $15.96 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

