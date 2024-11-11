Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,250 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after buying an additional 552,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.88.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $180.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.