Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $480,000 Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $675,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth $614,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.1 %

UMH stock opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 148.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 661.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $52,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

