Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 7.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.