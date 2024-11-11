Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 7.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,358.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 90.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.16 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suncor Energy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.