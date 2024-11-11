Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in LKQ by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

