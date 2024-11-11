Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Epsilon Energy worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 696.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 252,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

EPSN opened at $5.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,669.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Epsilon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

