Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,563,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $970,780,000 after buying an additional 1,008,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,540,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,186,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 562,663 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVE opened at $16.11 on Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

