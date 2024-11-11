McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $19.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.