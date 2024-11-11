Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.97. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $23.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $135.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

In related news, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $411,878.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,564.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jagadeesh A. Reddy bought 5,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,698.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,949.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ryan F. Raber sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $411,878.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,564.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the first quarter worth $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 49.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.