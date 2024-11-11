Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $96.72 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.85 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

