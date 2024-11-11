Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $384,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 402,683 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

