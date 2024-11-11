Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NUV stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.