Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 333.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,237.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,150. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $77.49 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $85.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

