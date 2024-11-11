Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PH opened at $695.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $410.86 and a 52 week high of $709.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.83.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,840,428. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

