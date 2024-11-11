Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 174,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,160,000 after acquiring an additional 348,414 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

