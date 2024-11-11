MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.51), with a volume of 54707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.58).

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £283.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,038.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 293.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 324.63.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In related news, insider Stan Erck sold 47,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.05), for a total value of £185,033.32 ($240,866.08). Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.