MaxCyte Announces Financial Results in Recent 8-K FilingMaxCyte, Inc. recently released its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024, as highlighted in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on No

MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
