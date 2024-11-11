Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $251,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $619.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $549.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.73 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.