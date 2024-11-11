Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 101,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

