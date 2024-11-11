Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 9,146 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 124,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.4 %

T opened at $22.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.