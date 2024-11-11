Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $16,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

MFC stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

