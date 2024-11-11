Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.07% of Main Street Capital worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $52.63.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 89.25% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 53.26%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.