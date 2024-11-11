MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.05, but opened at $15.42. MAG Silver shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 210,526 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 369,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 101,870 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,649,000 after purchasing an additional 467,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

