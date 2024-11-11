Lynx Investment Advisory Sells 243 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynx Investment Advisory cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.93. 1,964,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,278,851. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

