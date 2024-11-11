Lynx Investment Advisory Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Lynx Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,573,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 162,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 93,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.42. 235,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $58.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

