Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases 701 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 939,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIPX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,246. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

