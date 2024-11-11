Lynx Investment Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 969,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,059. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

