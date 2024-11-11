Lynx Investment Advisory Buys 203 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Lynx Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,777. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $101.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

