Lynx Investment Advisory Buys 1,360 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 587.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,717. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

