Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,323 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $119,953.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,843,779.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,664 shares of company stock worth $380,048. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

