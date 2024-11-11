Lountzis Asset Management LLC Purchases 864 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWONK. UBS Group began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. 16,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,542. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.01. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

