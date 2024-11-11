Lountzis Asset Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 over the last three months. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $79.67.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONA

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.