Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,810,000 after acquiring an additional 86,578 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $832,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AFL stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.07. 69,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,599. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.