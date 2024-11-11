Loudon Investment Management LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.68. 149,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.