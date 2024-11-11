Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 675,614 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

