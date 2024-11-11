Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,414 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MOH opened at $329.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.