Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.37 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,108 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Seagate Technology worth $29,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 232.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $423,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $1,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,947,726.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,638 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,155. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

