Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,177 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Everest Group worth $39,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EG. Boston Partners increased its position in Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 409,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,646,000 after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $368.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.08 and its 200-day moving average is $380.62.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

