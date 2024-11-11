Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $22,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $409,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $462.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.23 and a 52-week high of $462.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.09. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $14,835,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

