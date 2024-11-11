loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $168,664.98 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,143.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $97,917.26.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.9 %

LDI stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in loanDepot by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 122,957 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP increased its position in loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 94,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.