Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,680 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000. Installed Building Products makes up 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.07% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $210.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.83 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.91 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

