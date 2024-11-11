Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 5,715 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. Impinj comprises 1.9% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Impinj worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PI. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Impinj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1,084.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Impinj by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Impinj by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

PI opened at $203.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $239.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,870.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 4,264,393 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,685 shares of company stock valued at $63,262,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.60.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

