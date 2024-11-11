Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Shares in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $9,208,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loar by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 410,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Loar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $88.86 on Monday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

