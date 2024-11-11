Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. SPX Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of SPX Technologies worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 965.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $169.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.17. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.02 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

