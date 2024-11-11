Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,595 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.09% of Sweetgreen worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the third quarter worth about $1,973,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Sweetgreen by 139.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 939,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 547,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.47. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,205.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,913.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,022 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

