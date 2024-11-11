Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.20% of Cadre worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Cadre by 16.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 454.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 9.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE:CDRE opened at $34.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

