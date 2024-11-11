Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,395 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.10% of Magnite worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 226.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,727.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,215 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

